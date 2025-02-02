Sports betting could pass in the Minnesota Legislature this year, but House dispute could threaten that

Sports betting could pass in the Minnesota Legislature this year, but House dispute could threaten t

MINNEAPOLIS — Supporters say sports betting has its best chance ever of passing the Minnesota Legislature this session, but there is a big if.

That if is whether or not the Minnesota Legislature can overcome chaos and a boycott to get anything done.

The American Gaming Association estimates Americans will bet $23 billion on this year's Super Bowl, but none of that betting will happen legally in Minnesota.

Thirty-eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting. Minnesota Republican's Senate co-President Jeremy Miller is one of the prominent legislators pushing a legalized sports betting bill at the Minnesota Capitol this year.

"I really do believe this is the year a sports betting bill could pass the Minnesota legislature," he said.

Miller estimates his bill would bring in $80 million in tax revenue to the state. In addition, 50% of the revenue would go to boost charitable gambling like pull tabs, 25% would go to draw major events to Minnesota and 20 % would go to boost the horseracing industry.

In addition to Miller's legislation, DFL Sen. Matt Klein is pushing a slightly different sports betting bill. Like MIller's, Klein's bill gives Minnesota's 11 Native American tribes sports gambling licenses. Minnesota tribes were given exclusive gaming rights in a 1991 agreement with the state.

"There are 11 tribes. Each tribe can get one license now, then if they choose to start a contract with a platform such as Draft Kings or one of the others they can do that," Klein said.

There are both Republican and DFL oppents of sports betting argue it fosters addiction and even results in increased crime. But it's the power dispute in the Minnesota House that is the biggest threat for the legisalture to get anything done.

"I am hoping they can get it together so we can get the work done for the people of Minnesota," Miller said.

The DFL boycott of the House is now entering its fourth week. Both sides continue to collect paychecks and there is no sign of any deal.

