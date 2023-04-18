Mississippi River spills its banks in Champlin: "This is the highest level that I've ever seen it"

CHAMPLIN, Minn. – As the water rises, many roads and parks are closed across Minnesota.

Mississippi Point Park in Champlin is underwater. It has been this way for several days after the Mighty Mississippi spilled its banks.

Barbeque grills and benches used for bird watching all under water. So are the boat ramps used for launching that first spring fishing adventure.

"This is the highest level that I've ever seen it," said Champlin resident Paul Uran.

Uran was one of many who made the trip to the ElmCreek Dam and Mississippi Point Park to see for himself how fast the water is moving and rising. He says the city of Champlin is sending out updates, making sure residents know how high they predict the water could rise.

"They're sending emails out several times a day, and right now it's at 13-some feet above flood stage, and they're predicting it's gonna be 14.7 on Thursday," he said.

Until then, he will enjoy the ducks swimming close and the breathtaking views.

From Champlin to Fort Snelling State Park, the fast-moving Mississippi is causing headaches wherever it flows. Pike and Picnic islands are closed. Many of the trails are closed, and the fishing pier off the main drag inside the state park is underwater. For many who frequent this area, this is a first.

"We have the Mississippi River and the Minnesota River doing some interesting and strange things that I've never seen before," said Krista Jensen, assistant manager of Fort Snelling State Park. "They're kind of rising in tandem, where in the past maybe it's just the Minnesota River coming up fast or just the Mississippi River. So we have some points that we look for, and this year they're both coming up quickly here in the last week."

Fast enough to place some part of Fort Snelling off limits, but not enough to close. The water continues to rise and flow fast beyonds it banks. It's expected to crest on Thursday.