Living Lands & Waters' floating classroom docks in St. Paul, offering free workshops

A nonprofit river clean-up and conservation organization that has been traveling the Mississippi River has now parked its classroom barge in St. Paul, Minnesota.

It looks like just a normal barge parked on the Mississippi River, but then you step inside and you walk into a floating classroom. It's where high school students and young adults can attend free river workshops.

The Living Lands & Waters nonprofit has a fleet of three barges that travel U.S. rivers and remove garbage. They also work to educate young people on the various career opportunities rivers like the mighty Mississippi have to offer.

"It's everything from tow boat captain to a deckhand, to a fishery biologist to an artwork person, water quality tester or maybe even a paddle guide," Rachel Loomis, Mississippi River Institute manager and educator, said. "We're showcasing to these young adults. We are not telling you who to be, but we are giving you all your options that are brought to you by the mighty Mississippi River."

The free educational workshops are offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, throughout the fall.

