Missing: Walter Brown, 29, and 2-year-old son last seen in Mankato in late March

MANKATO, Minn. – Mankato police are reaching out to the public to help find a missing man and his toddler son.

Police say Walter Brown, 29, was last seen leaving a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Road "on or around March 23 after an altercation" with the mother of his 2-year-old child Koran Kory Brown.

Walter spoke to an acquaintance the next day, which investigators say was his "last known communication." They were reported missing on March 29.

Koran and Walter Brown Mankato Police

Walter is described as a Black man who stand 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks with blond tips. Walter has a beard and neck tattoos.

Koran is is 2 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark-colored hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 507-387-8725.