Missing swimmer found dead in Minnesota River in Chaska

A missing swimmer who was last seen in Chaska, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon has been found dead, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The individual, described by a witness as a man in his 30s, was found in the Minnesota River near the Highway 41 bridge in Chaska on Friday at 10:33 a.m. They were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to be identified, the sheriff's office said.

Officials will release the swimmer's name once his next of kin have been notified.

A 911 caller reported the swimmer was in the river at 4:54 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. Several law enforcement agencies had been searching for them since that time, using drones, boats, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and an underwater-operated vehicle.