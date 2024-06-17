Watch CBS News
Missing: Sebastian Santibanez, 20, last seen in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are asking for the public's help to find 20-year-old Sebastian Santibanez.

He was last seen at about 5 a.m. Sunday leaving his Midway residence on foot, police say.

ss.jpg
Sebastian Santibanez SPPD

Santibanez is described as a mixed-race man who stands 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 130 pounds. He has a thin build with curly black hair and tattoos on his hands. He may be wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.

