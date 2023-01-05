Watch CBS News
Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. 

She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.

