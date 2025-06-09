Watch CBS News
Missing central Minnesota man may be endangered, authorities say

Authorities in central Minnesota are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man they say may be endangered after he went missing over the weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 29-year-old Phillip James Iverson, of Spicer, has not been seen since Saturday.

phillip-james-iverson.jpg
Phillip James Iverson, 29, has been missing since Saturday. Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

Iverson is described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Iverson is asked to call the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office at 320-235-1260 or 911.

