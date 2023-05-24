Missing man John Ellis last seen in Bovey, authorities say

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding John Ellis, who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Ellis, 43, left his home and walked through a yard near the 900 block of Trailview Street in Bovey.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a white shirt and light pants. He's described as 6 foot 2 inches, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information is asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff's Office as 218-326-3477.