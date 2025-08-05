Watch CBS News
Missing: Juanita Mae Rosa, 85, last seen in Hinckley

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 85-year-old Minnesota woman.

Juanita Mae Rosa was last seen on Monday near her home in Hinckley, driving a 2011 pearl-white Buick Lacrosse with Minnesota license plate NBS-800, according to the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

juanita.jpg
Juanita Mae Rosa Pine Co. Sheriff's Office

Rosa stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has long, white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a white-colored top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the sheriff's office at 320-629-8380.

juanita-car.jpg
A 2011 pearl-white Buick Lacrosse  Pine Co. Sheriff's Office

Hinckley is located about 80 miles north of Minneapolis.

