Missing: Juanita Mae Rosa, 85, last seen in Hinckley

Minneapolis City Council will review local involvement in federal raid, and more headlines

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 85-year-old Minnesota woman.

Juanita Mae Rosa was last seen on Monday near her home in Hinckley, driving a 2011 pearl-white Buick Lacrosse with Minnesota license plate NBS-800, according to the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

Juanita Mae Rosa Pine Co. Sheriff's Office

Rosa stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has long, white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a white-colored top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the sheriff's office at 320-629-8380.

A 2011 pearl-white Buick Lacrosse Pine Co. Sheriff's Office

Hinckley is located about 80 miles north of Minneapolis.