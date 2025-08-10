Hinckley community gathers to search for missing 85-year-old grandmother

Search continues for missing Minnesota woman, and more headlines

A community came together on Sunday to look for a missing elderly woman in Pine County, Minnesota.

Juanita Rosa, 85, was last seen Monday.

Her family says she is lucid, has not been diagnosed with dementia or alzheimers, and they're concerned.

Sunday morning, community members joined friends and family searching near Rosa's home in Hinckley, where she lives with family.

Her granddaughter told WCCO police have already covered 5,000 miles in an aerial search, and they've covered a lot of ground with ATVs and other vehicles. After a week of searching, they're calling for help from the community.

"We've got a lot of friends and family and loved ones here," said Rosa's granddaughter Kelly Carey. "She's a very beloved member of the community, raised her six kids in St. Paul, Maplewood, Oakdale areas and we all still live here in Minnesota and we just want to find our grandma."

Juanita Mae Rosa Pine Co. Sheriff's Office

Rosa does have a drivers license, and her car — a 2011 pearl white Buick Lacrosse with plates NBS800 — is missing as well.

Authorities describe Rosa as 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs around 100 pounds and has long white hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark pants and a white top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.