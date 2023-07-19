Watch CBS News
Missing: Helene Weatherwax, 35, believed to be in Duluth area

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. -- The Upper Sioux Community police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Helene Weatherwax was seen at a family residence in Granite Falls around 9 a.m. and then went to the Walmart in Marshall around 10 a.m. Authorities believe she is in the Duluth area with Juan Chaparro. 

She is described as 5 foot 6, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She also has multiple facial piercings and tattoos on both her arms, neck, and right leg.

helene-weatherwax.jpg
Minnesota BCA

Police say she could be driving a grey 2018 Dodge Charger with Minnesota license plate SIKSIKA. 

Anyone who knows of Weatherwax's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 10:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

