Missing: Helene Weatherwax, 35, believed to be in Duluth area

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. -- The Upper Sioux Community police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Helene Weatherwax was seen at a family residence in Granite Falls around 9 a.m. and then went to the Walmart in Marshall around 10 a.m. Authorities believe she is in the Duluth area with Juan Chaparro.

She is described as 5 foot 6, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She also has multiple facial piercings and tattoos on both her arms, neck, and right leg.

Minnesota BCA

Police say she could be driving a grey 2018 Dodge Charger with Minnesota license plate SIKSIKA.

Anyone who knows of Weatherwax's whereabouts is asked to call 911.