Missing: Hanna Gena Don, 32, last seen in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, have put out an endangered missing person alert for 32-year-old Hanna Gena Don.

She was last seen early Friday near 92nd Avenue North and James Avenue North.

Police say Don has "a history of going to the Faribault and Owatonna" area.

Hanna Gena Don Brooklyn Park Police

Don is described as an Indigenous woman who stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on both arms and one hand.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a red T-shirt, black sandals and a black backpack.

Don has been reported missing multiple times in the past, including just this past week.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Brooklyn Park police or 911.