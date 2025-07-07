1 year later, search continues for missing Dakota County woman

Officials in Dakota County continue to search for a woman who went missing just over one year ago.

Nicole "Nikki" Anderson was last seen leaving her residence in Randolph Township, Minnesota, on foot on July 6, 2024. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said at that time that her phone, wallet, glasses and medication were left behind.

Anderson, who was 56 years old when she went missing, had been undergoing chemotherapy, fighting a two-year battle with breast cancer.

She is described by officials as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing camouflage pants, sandals and a grey sweatshirt, officials say.

Officials last July offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. That reward has since been increased to "up to $50,000," according to the sheriff's office.

Anderson's brother, Troy Haro, has said that she may have been abducted.

"Over the past year, investigators from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office - in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners - have worked tirelessly to locate Nikki," the sheriff's office said in a written statement on Sunday. "Our commitment remains unwavering. We will not rest until we find her and bring answers to her family."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 651-564-9097 or submit a tip here.