Missing: Nikki Anderson, 56, last seen leaving home in Randolph Township on Saturday

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities in Dakota County are asking for the public's help in finding a 56-year-old woman they say could be in danger.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says Nicole "Nikki" Irene Anderson was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday leaving her residence in Randolph Township on foot.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Anderson left her phone, wallet, glasses and medication behind and has not been heard from since.

Anderson is described as 5'10" and 135 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, sandals and a long gray sweatshirt, police say.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts can call 651-438-TIPS or submit a tip online.

