$5K reward offered for information leading to whereabouts of Nikki Anderson

By Riley Moser

Brother not giving up hope in search for missing Dakota County woman
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward in the case of a missing 56-year-old Dakota County woman

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is offering the reward in exchange for information leading to the whereabouts of Nicole "Nikki" Anderson.

Anderson was last seen around 10 a.m. on July 6 leaving her residence in Randolph Township. She left her phone, wallet, glasses and medication behind and has not been heard from since, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anderson's mother, Durene Mies, told WCCO that Anderson had been undergoing chemotherapy in a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"She can't survive very long if we don't find her," said Mies.

Anderson's brother, Troy Haro, expressed frustration with the lack of updates on his sister's case from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. He believes she may have been abducted and that he has a suspect of his own.

In response to Haro's comments, Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko said they are working diligently on the case.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Anderson's boyfriend's residence in Randolph on July 10, but he is no longer considered a person of interest, according to the sheriff's office.

Anderson is described as 5'10" and 135 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, sandals and a long gray sweatshirt, police say.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts can call 651-438-TIPS or submit a tip online.

