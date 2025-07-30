Watch CBS News
Police concerned for safety of missing Brooklyn Park woman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park say they're concerned for the safety of a missing woman.

Hanna Gena Don, 32, was last seen on James Avenue North on Sunday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Hanna Gena Don Brooklyn Park Police Department/WCCO

She is described as 5-foot-1 and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants and a red shirt and carrying a black backpack when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.

