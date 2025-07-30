Police concerned for safety of missing Brooklyn Park woman
Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park say they're concerned for the safety of a missing woman.
Hanna Gena Don, 32, was last seen on James Avenue North on Sunday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
She is described as 5-foot-1 and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants and a red shirt and carrying a black backpack when last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.