Police concerned for safety of missing Brooklyn Park woman

Cyberattack targets St. Paul, and more headlines

Cyberattack targets St. Paul, and more headlines

Cyberattack targets St. Paul, and more headlines

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park say they're concerned for the safety of a missing woman.

Hanna Gena Don, 32, was last seen on James Avenue North on Sunday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Hanna Gena Don Brooklyn Park Police Department/WCCO

She is described as 5-foot-1 and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants and a red shirt and carrying a black backpack when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.