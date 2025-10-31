Missing: Alaysia Debbie America Brown, 16, last seen in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find Alaysia Debbie America Brown, an endangered 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday night.

Brown was last seen at 7 p.m. leaving the area of Imperial Drive North and Brooklyn Boulevard, just west of Park Center High School.

Alaysia Debbie America Brown Brooklyn Park Police

She is a Black girl who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. Police say she may be wearing a lavender and pink backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 763-493-8222.