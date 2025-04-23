Missing Brooklyn Park man has "health concerns," authorities say

Minnesota sees another case of measles, and more headlines

Authorities are concerned for the safety of a 62-year-old man who is missing from a northern Twin Cities suburb.

Leonard Anderson has "health concerns," according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home on the 9500 block of Scott Circle North in Brooklyn Park.

Anderson is Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 165 pounds, according to authorities, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing faded blue jeans and a light button-up shirt when last seen. He may be driving a silver Kia Sorento with license plates reading RTJ852.

Leonard Anderson Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/WCCO

Anyone with information about Anderson is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-492-5321, or call 911.