Thousands to march to honor missing and murdered Indigenous people

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people are expected to march Friday in Minneapolis to honor missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives March will start at the Minneapolis American Indian Center at 11 a.m., with speakers from the community. People will then march to ensure the memory of the missing women, girls, men, boys, two-spirit and LGBTQI+ relatives is kept alive.

Indigenous women account for less than 1% of Minnesota's population but make up about 10% of missing women in the state. Indigenous men are also overrepresented, state officials say.

"We use this day as a time to increase visibility of this issue, call on legislators and policy makers to be accountable to our communities, and to honor our families and relatives who have been impacted," said Minnesota Indian Women's Sexual Assault Coalition Executive Director Nicole Matthews. "I look forward to the day when we no longer need rallies like this, because we will have ended this violence against our people. But until then....we will take up space in the streets and continue to call for action."

Last year, 716 Indigenous people went missing in Minnesota; 57% were women.

In 2021, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation that created the country's first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office.

In 2024, the office provided services to 28 families and consulted on 10 additional cases. Four cases were closed when a victim was found safe or was located, officials say.

To help raise awareness about missing Indigenous relatives, Minnesotans can purchase a MMIR license plate, which supports the Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag Reward Account, that considers rewards for tips that lead to a resolution of a missing or murdered Indigenous relative's case.

To request MMIR Office services, click here.