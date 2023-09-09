Missing: 84-year-old woman with dementia last seen leaving home in Jackson on Thursday

JACKSON, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding an 84-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Maxine Garber was last seen leaving her residence on the 1500 block of North Highway in Jackson on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Garber was last seen wearing a black jacket with broad white stripes, black pants and black shoes. She does not have any personal belongings on her.

She is described as 5-foot tall and 110 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are requesting residents of Jackson to check their property and or any cameras they might have.

Anyone who may know Garber's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-847-4420.