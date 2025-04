Voters head to polls in Wisconsin’s high-profile Supreme Court race, and more headlines

A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing from his north Minneapolis home Monday night has been found safe, police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the boy was seen walking away from his home on the 1000 block of Knox Avenue North Monday around 10 p.m.

On Tuesday morning, an update from police reported the boy had returned home safely.