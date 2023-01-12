Watch CBS News
Minor roof collapse at UMN's Northrup Auditorium

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Northrup Auditorium in Minneapolis will be closed Thursday following a minor roof collapse.

According to the University of Minnesota, reports of the roof collapse came in at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"A small section on the southeast corner of the roofline had caved in into an attic and utility space," the university said.

No injuries were reported.

All events in the building are canceled Thursday and the building is closed. The Northrup and Church Street garages will also be closed while damages and structural safety can be assessed, the university said. 

