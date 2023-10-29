Watch CBS News
Minor injuries after crash involving ambulance in south Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle early Sunday resulted in only minor injuries, police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Garfield Avenue and West 28th Street. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, no one in the ambulance was injured and occupants of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The ambulance was from Hennepin Healthcare.

Police are expected to release more info Sunday afternoon.

First published on October 29, 2023 / 9:38 AM

