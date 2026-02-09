Minnetonka dance team makes jazz state tournament after 21-year absence

The Minnetonka Skipperettes left everything on the gym floor, competing at the highly competitive 2AAA section competition on Jan. 31.

They finished in a top-three spot in jazz, earning a ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2005, after a 21-year absence.

"It's been longer than our lifetime since we've gone to State. It's just crazy to comprehend," said Ellie Maechler, a senior on the Minnetonka dance team.

This accomplishment holds even more weight for the seniors who have worked so hard to reach this milestone.

"When I first joined the team, I never thought where we are today was possible, and just seeing that growth from us, the coaches and the program has been so rewarding," said Kayden Pelstring, a senior on the team.

This team is spending the days leading up to the jazz state tournament fine-tuning their routine.

Head coach Megan Roe feels a special connection to this roster of dancers.

"These little seniors were my freshmen when I started at this program (4 years ago), so it's crazy to see the growth they've had as dancers and as leaders, and to see their confidence that's really shined through in these last couple years," said Roe.

The song they'll be competing to is "Unstoppable" by Sia, whose lyrics have a meaning that meets the moment.

"[It means] here I am... I am unstoppable. You can't take this away from me," said Kensie Moeckel, a senior on the Minnetonka dance team.

With one more competition left to go this season, these dancers feel like they already won.

"This team has been such a big part of my life, and it just adds to my love for it to get this special ending," said Maechler.

The state dance tournament is at Target Center. The jazz competition is on Friday and the high kick competition is on Saturday.