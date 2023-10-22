NEXT Weather: Quiet Sunday, turning unsettled and cooler this week

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 22, 2023

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 22, 2023

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 22, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise to near 60s, with wind speeds calming down from Saturday's gusts.

A few quick passing showers are possible in the evening but isn't expected to be much. The next notable rain chances, however, is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

Pleasant temps, some sunshine, a light southerly wind -- get outside and enjoy this beautiful fall day! A few showers move into the metro tonight (closer to midnight). pic.twitter.com/kZQfeHHok4 — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) October 22, 2023



A few thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday evening across southeastern Minnesota.

MORE WEATHER NEWS: This winter might not be great for snow lovers

Another potential storm is possible Thursday and Friday, and will bring in cooler air by the weekend. That cooler air is expected to stick around till the end of the month.

Northern Minnesota may even see some snow with the late-week system.