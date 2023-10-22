Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Quiet Sunday, turning unsettled and cooler this week

By Adam Del Rosso, Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 22, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 22, 2023 03:07

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise to near 60s, with wind speeds calming down from Saturday's gusts.

A few quick passing showers are possible in the evening but isn't expected to be much. The next notable rain chances, however, is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.


A few thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday evening across southeastern Minnesota.

MORE WEATHER NEWS: This winter might not be great for snow lovers 

Another potential storm is possible Thursday and Friday, and will bring in cooler air by the weekend. That cooler air is expected to stick around till the end of the month.

Northern Minnesota may even see some snow with the late-week system.  

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 10:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.