NEXT Weather: Quiet Sunday, turning unsettled and cooler this week
MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to rise to near 60s, with wind speeds calming down from Saturday's gusts.
A few quick passing showers are possible in the evening but isn't expected to be much. The next notable rain chances, however, is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.
A few thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday evening across southeastern Minnesota.
MORE WEATHER NEWS: This winter might not be great for snow lovers
Another potential storm is possible Thursday and Friday, and will bring in cooler air by the weekend. That cooler air is expected to stick around till the end of the month.
Northern Minnesota may even see some snow with the late-week system.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.