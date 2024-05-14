Minnesota's Wildcat Sanctuary breaks ground on $1.2 million expansion project

SANDSTONE, Minn. — For the last quarter century, the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone has rescued dozens of exotic cats. Now, it is breaking ground on a project to help expand its outreach.

The new $1.2 million space dubbed "Catio Town" will include 10 indoor suites with their own unique theme and 10 spacious outdoor "catios," a central playroom and year-round space featuring skywalks, water features and grass beds. The area will be able to accommodate 50 small cats.

"Catio Town will provide a forever home to current and future small and hybrid cats who can't otherwise be rehomed due to legalities and unwanted behaviors," said Founder and Executive Director Tammy Thies.

Catio Town interior rendering Wildcat Sanctuary

Earlier this year, the sanctuary rescued 24 Asian leopard cats found living in "deplorable conditions" in Texas.

The Wildcat Sanctuary rescues most of its animals from private owners, roadside attractions and police seizures, according to Thies.

The sanctuary is currently home to more than 50 hybrid cats and more than 30 small wild cats.

The Wildcat Sanctuary says it still needs to raise $240,000 by June 30 to be able to complete the project. Every donation will be matched up to $100,00. Donations can be made online.