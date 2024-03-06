The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota celebrates 25 years with launch of YouTube channel

SANDSTONE, Minn. — The coolest cats in Minnesota have found refuge for the past quarter century about 90 minutes north of the Twin Cities. And now, they're ready to become YouTube influencers.

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone is about to launch a new live Cat Cam, which can be found on its own YouTube channel.

The sanctuary boasts about 14 different species of cats, including lions, tigers, servals, Canada lynx and bobcats.

Founder and Executive Director Tammy Thies says the sanctuary — which never buys, sells, exhibits or breeds cats — rescues most of its animals from private owners, roadside attractions and from police seizures.

Several of its residents, including Thor Jr., were rescued from Joe Exotic's former park in Oklahoma, featured in the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Thies said they also took in a pride of lions from Ukraine and three bobcats from an illegal breeding farm in central Minnesota.

"Sadly, the cats we rescue can never survive in the wild. Therefore, we provide enriched lifetime care," Thies said. "The cats have free-roaming habitats, along with access to temperature-controlled indoor buildings whenever they choose. Our goal is that they get to live wild at heart."

They're holding a fundraiser in connection with the sanctuary's 25th anniversary, with all donations up to $75,000 matched dollar for dollar from now until April 30.

The Wildcat Sanctuary is located about 10 miles northeast of Hinckley.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Sept. 26, 2023.