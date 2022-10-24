Watch CBS News
Politics

Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis, speaking with voters
Minnesota’s biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis, speaking with voters 01:52

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. 

Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. 

MOREWCCO.com's 2022 digital election guide

The latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.

So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. 

WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above. 

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 6:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.