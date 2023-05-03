Minnesotans soak up #Top10WxDay: "Seize days like this"

MINNEAPOLIS -- In addition to being a #Top10WxDay, Wednesday was National Ride Your Bike To School day.

At Clara Barton Elementary School in Minneapolis, students and their parents took advantage of the weather.

"It is our first ride to school of the year, and it feels like... very perfect," said Robert Skoro of Minneapolis. "It's one of the things I love about living in Minnesota. You've got to seize days like this and enjoy them when they come along."

"It was very warm," said student Oliver Carson-St. Clair. "(It felt) like heaven."

In St. Paul, the weather was perfect for the city's monthly outdoor farmers market at Union Depot.

"It's been cold," said Market Manager Jim Golden. "It's nice to have May, it's nice to have warmth, and it's nice to have a farmers' market. We've been excited about it for a couple of months, and we've had rough weather. Now today is a beautiful day."

Along the Mississippi River, the Stone Arch Bridge was a popular destination for anyone looking to walk or bike.

"It's really nice to be able to enjoy and be outside and not cold," said Karen Whaley of St. Paul. "I've lived in a lot of places, and this is the only place where I truly appreciate every day of nice weather."