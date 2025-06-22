Minnesotans with Middle East ties react with hope, fear over Iran strikes

How some Minnesotans are reacting to U.S. launching strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

Minnesotans with ties to the Middle East are reacting after President Trump's announcement that the United States launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Pentagon officials are calling the actions "the largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history." The president described the strikes as a "spectacular military success" in a televised address Saturday night.

Steve Hunegs, executive director for the Jewish Community Relations Council in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, said the attacks are justified.

"We're hopefully headed towards a more secure and safe Middle East," said Hunegs. "Democrats and Republicans agree on this. They all are deeply concerned about the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, starting with Iran.

The airstrikes hit home for Fazy Kowsari, one of the founders of Minnesota Committee in Support of a Democratic Iran. Kowsari said his feelings on military action are mixed.

"Mixture of hope and kind of scared the same time," said Kowsari. "We knew that it's going to happen one day, sooner or later."

Kowsari was last in Iran 20 years ago. He now lives with his wife in Maple Grove. Between the two of them, they have several family members, including Kowsari's dad Ahmad Kowsari, who live in Iran. So far, all family are safe, Kowsari said.

Kowsari said the Islamic Republic of Iran frequently cuts the country's internet service, stifling communications with loved ones.

While Kowsari said war is not the solution, he's hoping the recent military action sparks some sort of change, remaining hopeful, someday, for an overthrow of an oppressive Islamic regime.

"We want to send this message to Iranian people to the greater community that this is not our war, we are victims of this war," said Kowsari. "We are prisoner in that country."