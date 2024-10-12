Minnesotans come together to raise money for fight against kidney disease

A kidney walk, held by the National Kidney Foundation, held its largest fundraiser to help those wit

ST. PAUL — The National Kidney Foundation is a lifeline for all people affected by kidney disease. Saturday in St. Paul, it held its largest fundraiser of the year at Allianz Field.

It's a community of support and advocacy to ensure that every person facing kidney disease gets the chance to thrive not simply survive.

"It's just a huge support system that we love to be a part of, " said Josh Bauer.

Josh Bauer and his family knows all too well how important this community is. They got support when Coyle was diagnosed in the womb with kidney disease. He had a transplant at one and half and now at six, he is a happy lad.

"Ever since his transplant he is just your typical boy he is energetic he catches everybody's eye and always on the go, " aid Kayla Bauer.

Hundreds packed the stadium to take part in this fundraiser, many joined the walk for the first time.

"I've had my kidney transplant for 17 years and I kind of sat in the bleachers and this year I said you know what this is my year to share my story and build my awareness, " said Brandyn Megir.

Brandyn needed a kidney transplant and friend Mario was her donor. It won her heart; they are now married.

Her team, Keys for Kidney, is Colwell Banker, Keller Williams and REMAX agents working together for the cause.

"Just to build community amongst the real estate industry " Megir said.

NFK's has a national partner with the Links, Inc, to help spread awareness in communities disproportionately impacted by Kidney disease.

"African Americans largely go untreated with diabetes which leads to chronic kidney disease and part of the Link's efforts nationally and part of its 299 chapters of ours is to get the message out of the importance of taking care of your health, " said Lezlie Taylor.

The Kidney community, united in the fight for awareness against a disease 1 in 7 Americans don't know they have.

Saturday's Kidney Walk raised close to its $178,000 goal. All the money raised stays here in Minnesota.