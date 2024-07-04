Minnesotans push through rainy weather to celebrate Fourth of July

MINNEAPOLIS — Runners in Minneapolis were laced up and ready to go, despite inclement weather Thursday.

Bad weather canceled and postponed several Fourth of July holiday events — but not the annual Stars and Strides 5K and 10K race at Lake Harriet.

"It was definitely kind of a debate coming," race finisher Sara Olson said. "It was pouring rain when we got up this morning, but we made a commitment and decided to come out."

The rainy morning didn't stop athletes from hitting the pavement in ponchos.

"As long as you don't have lightning, they'll keep running," race bystander JD Leggott said. "Rain or shine."

But cloudy skies are impacting other holiday fun.

"It's nice that the lightning and thunder doesn't come until later tonight," race bystander Megan Hanson said. "It sucks that it might take away from the fireworks."

Several communities across the state have opted to cancel or postpone their fireworks displays. Over in Blaine, crews are adapting, using plastic and canopies to keep materials dry and its show intact.

"I still get giddy every time," Hollywood Pyrotechnics Inc. crew lead Shelia Twomey said. "The 'ohs' and 'ahs.'"

Untimely weather is something pyrotechnic crews in Blaine have dealt with before. Twomey says her team can work through and operate in rain, but lightning — is a no.

"Crowds will have to adapt," Twomey said. "You'll need to bring an umbrella, but we're still going. You can see our art."

Unfortunately, that won't happen for communities like St. Louis Park, White Bear Lake, Faribault or Chanhassen that made the call to cancel their shows Thursday morning.

"It's hard — that community isn't getting their show. That community isn't partaking on the day off," Twomey said. "There's something about the day of."

While Twomey empathizes with those who are impacted by bad weather, she also sees it as a blessing in disguise.

"We can continue sharing the Fourth of July on July 6," Twomey said. "How cool is that?"

With evolving weather, Blaine crews say they will be keeping a close eye on the skies.

To see if your city's fireworks show is still on, click here.