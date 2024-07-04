Stormy Fourth of July forecast for Twin Cities, other parts of Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 4, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Cookouts and fireworks may be a no-go this Fourth of July, with several rounds of rain and storms on tap for parts of Minnesota.

Expect turbulent conditions Thursday, with multiple thunderstorms. A disturbance moving east across southern Minnesota will bring passing showers to the Twin Cities after 6:30 a.m.

Then, in the afternoon, things will get active in western and central Minnesota, with strong storms possible. That activity will spread across the metro in the evening hours. Anywhere from a quarter-inch to three quarters of an inch of rain will fall in some spots on the holiday.

Some cities have already canceled or rescheduled their fireworks displays due to the forecast.

The severe weather threat is marginal in the Twin Cities, but to the south and east, the risk is slightly greater.

WCCO

Temperatures will fall just short of 80 in the Twin Cities.

As the storm system pulls east on Friday, more showers will linger through midday. When it's all said and done, some locations could have 1 to 2 inches of rain, with isolated spots seeing even more.

Friday will be cooler, with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will both have stormy periods, but there should be some dry, sunny moments, too. Temperatures will get back closer to 80.

Next week starts off wet and cooler than average.