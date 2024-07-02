Some cities adjust fireworks shows ahead of Fourth of July weather

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Eyes are typically on the sky each Fourth of July but our soaking summer could complicate Independence Day plans. Showers may steal the fireworks show depending on where you live.

After a five-year hiatus, Red, White and Boom in Minneapolis will return on the Fourth of July — pending no severe weather.

"They will be monitoring it throughout the food trucks and the live performances and live bands as people gather and we'll be calling it as the evening progresses," Minneapolis Parks Spokesperson Dawn Sommers said.

Sommers says the decision to cancel the fireworks show will be made that evening, and perhaps at the last minute, depending on conditions.

"Our plan is to be optimistic and hopeful as it goes forward and show people a good time," she said.

The event comes as more than 300 parks employees plan to strike on the Fourth of July, raising concerns about the event and its cleanup. But the Park Board said they have plans in place to minimize impacts.

In Excelsior, weather concerns forced the popular fireworks show to be moved up to July 3.

"With it being pretty definitive that we would have bad weather, we just tried to do the best we can to be proactive, that way the community can still have a fireworks show they can enjoy," Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce CEO Tiffany King said.

King said moving the show to Saturday wasn't an option because the agencies and partners involved in putting it on will be working other celebrations.

"Having that rain-soaked and muddy won't be enjoyable for anyone either, so we're hoping this is the best decision with the knowledge we have," King said.

This year, there will be no fireworks shows on Thursday at Valleyfair or in Stillwater due to flooding.

"It is what it is. Nothing you can do about it right?" said Matt Berna from Chanhassen.

Chanhassen as well as other cities are still holding out hope for fireworks shows on July 4, but encourage people to check online for updates.

For a list of where to watch fireworks around the Twin Cities, click here.