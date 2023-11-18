Minnesotans get outside on this WCCO Top 10 Weather Day

MINNEAPOLIS — It doesn't get much better than a sunny fall day this far into November, and you know Minnesotans weren't about to let that go to waste.

"My god it's it's amazing look how calm this water is like how beautiful the sun is. And you know it's beautiful. It's really nice," said Minneapolis resident Toom Nguyen. "Think about last year. I mean, last year around this time was still really cold. I think it was snowing really at this time last year, so yeah!"

Whether it was walking the dog or getting the boat out for what could be the last time, this top 10 weather day was also the perfect fall day to just be outside.

"It's awesome. It's nice and hot. And it's a great place to be in the in the this time of year. Better than ice fishing," said fisherman Luke Nollar.

For some, the Thanksgiving travel has already happened. Others are taking some time before they leave.

Minneapolis resident Kieran Hart said "I flew in for Thanksgiving and I was even texting my family expecting snow in a way and so it's really nice just be able to just wear a sweater and kind of walk out here and really, I mean, even if you're just moving around the warmth really gets you and it's really nice to just be able to you know, stretch your legs. I'm seeing my family next week and I have to travel so it's nice to just be able to hang around uptown this weekend and be outside and walk."

"It's nice to be able to get out here and walk the lake and it's so it's not frozen over anything yet. And I don't have to wear like a thick jacket. It's it's really nice," said Amy Cohen.

Enjoy it while we can, since the weather might not be this nice for a while.

"Especially as we go into the winter to kind of like you know, stay inside too much you kind of get it lose that vitamin D so it's really nice, just like some warm up and taking in that sun," said Amy.