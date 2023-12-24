Minnesotans adapt to unconventionally warm Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS — While the calendar may say Dec. 24, all you have to do is look anywhere outside and you might think it was March 24.

"It's been slow. There's not a lot of people out here, said Jackson Seebeck.

It was the opposite of a frantic scene for last minute shoppers at Rosedale Mall.

"I feel like nobody is really in the Christmas spirit because there's no snow," said Seebeck.

"It's ridiculous. We're not used to it are we," said Sue Peacock.

"It's disappointing," said Allison Seebeck.

Of course, temps in the 50s aren't all bad.

"It sucks the snow's not here, but I like it warm," said Andrew Tariq.

Huddling by a fire was replaced with a stroll around Lake Como in St. Paul, where lake ice was especially thin.

Peggy Serrano is visiting from Milwaukee, and doesn't mind this.

"Last year, I was here on Christmas too. It was super cold, super windy, terribly snowy and I got here several days early, because I was worried I wouldn't be able to get here, so this is great," said Serrano.

Despite the unseasonable warmth, it doesn't seem to be dampening Christmas spirits.

"Christmas is about the people you're with, love, food, presents, no, it's not the weather for me," said Serrano.

"The tradition still goes on and even though the weather's different, it's still a good thing," said Blia Yang.

"Christmas is where the heart is," said Tariq.