Minnesota Zoo gains accreditation for providing excellent animal care

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Zoo is granted accreditation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums for providing excellent animal care.

The Minnesota Zoo announced it's new accreditation on Friday, saying it came during the AZA's annual conference in Columbus, Ohio.

"Every year, AZA sends over 200 accreditation inspectors around the world to review 60 to 70 applications for AZA accreditation. We also have nearly 40 facilities participating in our Pathway Toward Membership program, which is indicative of the growing importance of independent accreditation," said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of AZA. "AZA's standards are continuously revised to reflect cutting-edge zoological practices based on the latest animal wellbeing science and research. Clearly, the best-of-the-best zoos and aquariums want to be part of our association."

The accreditation process for the Minnesota Zoo included a thorough review to ensure the zoo was meeting a high standard of animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. This includes a detailed application and meticulous on-site inspection.

The AZA requires zoos and aquariums to go through the accreditation process every five years. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last time the Minnesota Zoo underwent an accreditation process was in 2017.

The Minnesota Zoo has been an accredited AZA member since 1990.

The zoo's accreditation comes just weeks after it debuted its brand new tree top trail.

The Treetop Trail opened in July and, at 1.25 miles long and 32 feet above the ground, is reported to be the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop, offering a unique perspective on some of the zoo's most popular animals.