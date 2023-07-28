Minnesota Zoo's Treetop Trail -- world's longest elevated pedestrian loop -- opens Friday

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A new trail at the Minnesota Zoo is opening Friday and will give visitors a unique perspective on some of its most popular animals.

Treetop Trail will open to zoo guests at 11 a.m. following a private ceremonial ribbon cutting. The 1.25-mile trail, which brings guests 32 feet above the ground, is the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop, the zoo said.

To celebrate the grand opening, Gov. Tim Walz declared Friday "Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail Day."

Visitors will see tigers, moose, bison, birds and other animals from the heightened trail.

The Treetop Trail's construction integrated the retired monorail track and took about a year to build. Minnesota Zoo

"The Treetop Trail marks a new chapter for the Minnesota Zoo," Minnesota Zoo Director and Foundation President John Frawley said in a previous release. "As we look ahead to the Zoo's next 45 years, the Treetop Trail is a major step in furthering connections to nature and animals in an accessible and immersive way."

RELATED: Students redesign exhibit for endangered Malayan tapir in STEM challenge

The Treetop Trail's construction integrated the retired monorail track and took about a year to build. The entrance will feature a new habitat featuring native Minnesotan species, including the trail's ambassador, a porcupine named Quillber.

The trail is open to all zoo guests on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check with the zoo for more details on hours.