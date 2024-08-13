Minnesotans cast their votes in 2024 primary, get in "election mode" for November

Minnesotans take to the polls on primary day

Minnesotans take to the polls on primary day

Minnesotans take to the polls on primary day

MINNEAPOLIS — It's primary day in Minnesota and voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballot.

"Hold yourself accountable to the community you live in by choosing who represents you," Minneapolis resident Jodi Williams said.

Over at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, there was a steady stream of primary voters Tuesday.

"Sometimes I feel like there's not that much I can do to make my community better, and I know that showing up on a day like today does make a difference," Christine Bright said.

It's driving Minnesota State Secretary Steve Simon to the polls, too.

"I just hope that Minnesotans realize that the next one is just around the corner," Simon said.

Simon made the rounds Tuesday, visiting polls in Chaska, Hopkins and Minneapolis. He says he's on a mission to get Minnesotans in what he calls "election mode." Simon says the primary election is a warm-up for game day in November.

"For the election judges, the poll workers, some of whom haven't worked at an election for a year or two, this is an opportunity to shake off the rust, get into the groove," he said.

According to Simon, primary voter turnout is hard to predict, but tight races tend to bring more people to the ballot. Among several key races to watch in this primary election is a DFL rematch between Fifth Congressional District candidates.

"If there's a contest that's perceived as really close, then there's high turnout. If there are contests that are not perceived as really close, that turnout tends to be lower," Simon said.

Polling places are open until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to vote.

CBS News Minnesota will be streaming special primary day coverage after polls close Tuesday at 9 p.m.