What you need to know to vote in the Minnesota primary on Tuesday

What you need to know for the 2024 Minnesota primary

CRYSTAL, Minn. — With Minnesota primary day just days away, candidates like Don Samuels are making final pitches to voters.



Samuels spent Sunday door-knocking in Crystal.



Every vote counts for Samuels, after coming within a couple thousand votes of incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar during a primary election just two years ago.

"One person's volunteerism, one person's giving can make the difference," Samuels said on Sunday.

"It was close because we did not remind every single person there was a primary and they needed to get out and vote," Omar said, during a campaign event earlier this month.

On primary day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 13, if you are already registered you do not need to show your ID.

If you did not register and want to vote, you need a valid ID with your current name and address. A passport, military or college/high school ID, combined with documents like bills or leases, will also work. If you have none of these things, a registered voter can sign an oath confirming your address.

Your polling place will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. As long as you're in line by 8, you'll be able to vote.

You can find your polling place by clicking here.

People who've been convicted of a felony and served their time in prison will also be able to vote, after a recent decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court to uphold those voting rights. This gives more than 50,000 Minnesotans the right to vote.

"The law right now is if you're not in prison and you're 18 and a citizen and a resident of Minnesota, you can vote, including this Tuesday in the primary election," said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.