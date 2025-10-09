Minnesota getting new tool to fight wildfires: AI-powered cameras

Minnesota will begin using AI cameras to detect wildfires

On Thursday, officials provided a look at some new technology that could change how wildfires are spotted in Minnesota.

Parts of the state are deploying AI-powered cameras to protect against the blazes.

The cameras scan a 10-mile radius every minute and use AI to detect smoke. The smoke is then verified by humans.

Pano AI, which started deploying cameras like these in 2021, said utilities and first responders are alerted if there is smoke. For partner Xcel Energy, it's about protecting their power infrastructure against the growing threat of wildfires.

WCCO

Mahtomedi, Minnesota, is set to get a nearby camera in the future. The fire chief says this will be a valuable tool, because minutes and seconds count when dealing with wildfires.

"Minutes, seconds make a difference," Chief Joel Schmidt said. "If we can get ahead of it and stop it at a certain point, that's our goal, rather than having it turn into 10, 15, 20, 30 acres."

Two cameras are already operating in Mankato and Clear Lake.

Pano AI will be rolling out over 30 new cameras across the state by 2026.