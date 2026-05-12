Minnesota sanctuary home to oldest-living ocelot in human care

On May 28, Rio will celebrate an extraordinary milestone: her 27th birthday.

Rio is currently the oldest ocelot in human care — a remarkable achievement for a species that typically lives far shorter lives in captivity. Now living at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota, Rio spends her days enjoying hammocks, enrichment, sunny platforms, and the peaceful retirement every wild cat deserves.

"Every day with a geriatric wild cat like Rio is a gift," said Founder and Executive Director Tammy Thies. "She represents not only resilience, but the level of specialized care and commitment it takes to give aging wild cats the quality of life they deserve."

Rio arrived at The Wildcat Sanctuary in late 2024 after a Texas facility closed. Originally part of a Species Survival Plan breeding program, Rio spent decades in captivity before arriving at the accredited sanctuary where she can simply be a cat.

Despite her age, caretakers say Rio remains active, curious, and engaged with her environment.

"She still loves enrichment and exploring her habitat," said Thies. "Watching a 27-year-old ocelot confidently climb onto platforms or curl up in a hammock is incredible. Cats like Rio prove that when wild animals receive proper lifelong care, they can continue thriving well into their senior years."

The Wildcat Sanctuary

Native to Central and South America and found in small numbers in South Texas, ocelots are elusive wild cats known for their striking spotted coats and nocturnal behavior. While they are admired for their beauty, The Wildcat Sanctuary says that fascination fuels the exotic pet trade and private ownership.

"People see beautiful wild cats online and assume they'd make exciting pets," Thies said. "What they don't see is the decades of specialized care these animals require, or how many end up discarded, confined, or neglected once they become unmanageable."

The Wildcat Sanctuary provides lifelong refuge for 150+ lions, tigers, bobcats, servals, and other wild cats rescued from private ownership, roadside zoos, and exploitative situations. The sanctuary is not open to the public, allowing the rescued cats to live in peaceful, natural habitats designed around their physical and emotional well-being.

Rio's birthday celebration will include species-appropriate enrichment and special treats prepared by her caretakers. Supporters around the world will follow along online as the sanctuary shares photos and videos of the milestone.

"Twenty-seven years is almost unheard of for an ocelot," said Thies. "Rio's birthday is worth celebrating not just because of her age, but because she gets to spend her senior years where she's safe, respected, and loved."