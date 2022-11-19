Minnesota Wild unveil special jerseys to celebrate Native American Heritage Day

MINNEAPOLIS -- When the Minnesota Wild warm up before their game on Friday, they'll be wearing jerseys that celebrate Minnesota's Indigenous history.

Native Americans were part of the inception of hockey and other stick-and-ball games like lacrosse. To celebrate Native American Heritage Day on Friday, the Wild are reflecting on the roots of the sport.

The jersey features a redesigned logo with four tipis along the Mississippi river, and Mini Sota Makoce, Minnesota's name in the Dakota language, which translates to "the land where the waters reflect the skies." There are also two eagles that adorn the jersey.

"We have the two eagles, and the eagle's very important to the Dakota people. They are the highest flying bird, so they're the messenger to the creator," explained Shelley Buck, Prairie Island Indian Community Vice President.

The jerseys are also part of a fundraiser for the Wild Foundation; players will sign the warm-up jersey and it'll go to auction.

"We're able to really work together, collaboratively, to raise funds for charities and it being Native American Heritage Month, we want to make sure that those funds go to a Native American nonprofit," said Buck. "It's really exciting that we're able to tell a story in who we are as Dakota people in this one emblem."

The Wild will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Nov. 25.