Latest venue renovation plan from Wild, St. Paul will cost $600 million

The Minnesota Wild and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her announced a $600 million plan on Tuesday to renovate the team's arena and connected venues.

Two-thirds of the money will go toward updating Grand Casino Arena, where the Wild play, and the remaining $150 million will be allotted to the RiverCentre and Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

The city and the team will each contribute $162.5 million for Grand Casino Arena, with the city's part coming from an extension of a half-cent sales tax.

"Grand Casino Arena is one of the largest city-owned assets, and we are responsible for making sure it continues to anchor our downtown and economy," Her said. "This agreement ensures our facilities remain competitive — attracting top performers, cultural events, and, of course, sports. Above all, I am committed to being a good steward of taxpayer dollars. This framework is the most sustainable path to finish this project while honoring that responsibility."

The parties plan to ask for $200 million from the Minnesota Legislature — $125 million for the arena and $75 million for the other two venues.

Another $75 million will be needed for the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, and the principals plan to seek a "preferred partner" to put up the money.

The team and city previously pursued a $770 million renovation project for the St. Paul complex, hoping lawmakers would approve $394 million in state funding. They then winnowed the project down to $488 million for just Grand Casino Arena, with an ask of $50 million from the state.

Last year, Xcel Energy's naming rights for the Wild stadium expired, and Grand Casino stepped in on a 14-year agreement. The "X" from the sign that sat atop Xcel Energy Center recently sold for $21,200 at auction.