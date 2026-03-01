Watch CBS News
"X" from Xcel Energy Center rooftop sign sells for $21K in auction

A big hockey fan now owns an iconic piece of the Minnesota Wild.

The "X" from the old Xcel Energy Center sign went up for auction and sold for $21,200.

The proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation, which supports youth hockey in the state.   

The single letter is about 8 feet tall by about 8 feet wide.

It does have a little wear and tear from 25 years sitting atop the building.

Late last year, the Xcel Energy Center was renamed to the Grand Casino Arena.

