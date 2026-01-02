Kaohly Her to be sworn in as mayor of St. Paul Friday afternoon

St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her will be sworn in on Friday afternoon, kicking off a three-year term.

She'll be the first woman and Asian mayor in St. Paul history. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

Her recently served as a DFL representative in the Minnesota House and defeated two-term incumbent Melvin Carter in November. She worked with Carter's office during his first term.

She says she's already had discussions with St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry, met with business owners and stakeholders who are interested in investing in the city.

"The city is an entity that requires us to do that work, regardless of which side of the aisle you're on. And whether you voted for me or not, we all love this city, so how can we come together to make sure we move this city forward," Her said. "I've worked really hard to demonstrate that."

This story will be updated.