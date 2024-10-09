Watch CBS News
Minnesota Wild make switch to using electric Zamboni

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

A green Zamboni? What a (Minnesota) Wild concept!
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild are kicking off their season Thursday. Not only are their jerseys green, but so are their new Zambonis.

"We're just trying to be a good steward to the community and the Earth," said Travis Larson, Senior Ice Operations Manager for the Minnesota Wild. 

Under the hood instead of liquid propane, a lithium ion battery powers the massive machine. On the back, there are some eco-friendly changes as well.

"The newer technology on it is called 'Fast Ice' which is a different way of applying the water. So it actually sprays. There's a spray boom on the back. So that will create a harder, faster, denser sheet of ice," Larson said.

Whenever you see the new Zambonis on the ice, you'll notice less water coming out of the back, but on board computers with more information letting the drivers know just how efficient they are.

Larson said their ice plant has some green upgrades too, including gauges to monitor just how much energy is being used.

"Our goal [is] to be a leader and trend setter in the industry, to conserve energy, to recycle and be the best partner in the community," Larson said.

The Wild take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday, for their home opener. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

