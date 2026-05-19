Minnesota Wild add ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen as developmental affiliate

The Minnesota Wild have a new minor league affiliate, inking a deal with the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League.

The deal will allow the Wild's prospects to play for the Icemen for developmental purposes, the team said, though the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League will remain its primary affiliate.

"This affiliation strengthens our commitment to developing players at every level while expanding the reach of our organization to an exciting and growing market," Bill Guerin, Wild vice president and general manager, said.

The multiyear deal begins next season.

The Icemen were previously affiliated with the Buffalo Sabres. They have led the ECHL in sellouts over the last four years, the Wild said.

The Wild just wrapped their best season in a decade, advancing to the second round of the playoffs before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in five games.