Minnesota Wild beat Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in shootout to win seventh straight

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals in regulation, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, and the Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Minnesota, a league-best 11-1-1 in November, got 39 saves from Jesper Wallstedt, who won his sixth straight start and improved to 7-0-2 this season.

The loss was the first in 11 games for Colorado, now 10-0-2 in November.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and assist, and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche. Scott Wedgewood stopped 35 shots, but his career-high eight-game winning streak ended.

The game was the eighth time in NHL history each team had a winning streak of six-plus contests entering play. The last was Jan. 7, 2020, when Tampa Bay and Vancouver met with seven-game streaks.

With the teams tied 1-1 in the shootout, Boldy beat Wedgewood in the third round and Wallstedt made a glove save on Cale Makar.

Landeskog tied the game with less than nine minutes to play in regulation, outmuscling Brock Faber for a puck at the right post and lifting it past Wallstedt.

MacKinnon became the first NHL player to reach 40 points this season with his first-period goal. Alone in the crease, MacKinnon was the beneficiary of Artturi Lehkonen forcing a blind pass by Kaprizov from the wall.

Kaprizov evened the game 12 minutes into the second period with his 200th career goal, coming down the slot to tip in a pass from Zeev Buium. Kaprizov's 114th career home goal set a franchise record.

It was the first goal allowed in four games by the Avalanche, who set a franchise record of 221:42 without giving up a goal.

Kaprizov converted a feed from Ryan Hartman with 1:57 left in the second period for a 2-1 Minnesota lead.

Up next

Avalanche: Host Montreal on Saturday.

Wild: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.